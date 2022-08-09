Adamawa Rep distributes 3,000 bags of fertiliser to constituent

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

Rep. Abdurrazak Namdas (APC-Adamawa) on Tuesday distributed 3,000 bags of fertiliser to members of his constituency.

Namdas, who represents Ganye/Jada/Tongo/Mayo-Belwa federal constituency, said this at a ceremony to commence the distribution of the fertiliser in Ganye, headquartres of Ganye Local Government Area of the state.

Namdas said that the items would be distributed across the 42 electoral wards of the constituency.

He said the gesture was part of his constituency outreach programme aimed at encouraging farmers to produce food for the country.

The lawmaker urged those in charge of the distribution to ensure equity and fairness during the distribution.

Malam Garba Ganye, one of the beneficiaries, lauded the lawmaker for the gesture assuring of judicious usage of the fertiliser.(NAN)

