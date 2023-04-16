Adamawa: REC declares APC’s Binani winner of Governorship Election

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Sunday morning declared Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani the winner of the Adamawa governorship election.

The REC for the state, Barrister Hudu Yunusa Ari made the declaration midway into the collation following the supplementary election held Saturday.

Before the collation of exercise was suspended on Saturday night and adjourned till 11 am on Sunday, results from 10 out of the 20 local government areas had been announced — and Binani was trailing Ahmadu Fintiri, the incumbent governor and PDP candidate.

His announcement reportedly elicited outcry from members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the hall who protested why the announcement was made by the REC instead of the returning officer.

Mele Lamido, the returning officer for the Adamawa governorship election, was not present when Ari announced Binani as the winner of the election.

Newsdiaryonline reports that the declaration turned out to be the beginning of more drama over Adamawa gubernatorial election.

(Main Report by PRNigeria)