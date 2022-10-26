Adamawa Primary: Electoral Hub decries injustice meted on Binani

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Electoral Hub has expressed outrage over the injustice meted at Aishatu Dahiru Binani that led to nullification of the APC Adamawa Governorship primary election.

In a statement, the Executive Director, The Electoral Hub, Princess Hamman-Obels considered both unacceptable and a great injustice to all the women of Nigeria the Federal High Court ruling that nullified the primary which qualified Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani as the APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State.

She stressed that the nullification was part of the constant marginalization and discouragement of women participation in politics.

She said,”In line with The Electoral Hub’s commitment to improving accountability and strengthening the integrity and credibility of the electoral process in Nigeria, we express our outrage at the injustice meted out to Aishatu Dahiru Binani who won the political primary with a whooping 430 votes defeating her closest rival Nuhu Ribadu a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who scored 288 votes and Jibrilla Bindow, former Governor of the state with a score of 103 votes.

“On October 14, 2022, a Federal High Court sitting in Yola presided by Justice Abdulaziz Anka nullified the primary which qualified Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani as the APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State. Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani defeated Nuhu Ribadu, and Jibrilla Bindow to win the political primary held on May 26, 2022.

“The ruling, which was made on October 14, 2022, is considered both unacceptable and a great injustice to all the women of our dear nation as they are constantly being marginalized and discouraged from participating in the building of our dear nation.

“Women are nation builders and are the suitable choice for managing resources competently while attending to the needs of the people. It is indeed sad that despite the substantial contributions of women to the economic growth of this Nation, our desires, and aspirations to take part in politics are constantly being undermined by various hindrances largely influenced by the male gender whose desire is to continuously dominate the core leadership positions in all political parties, and elective and appointive positions.

“It is also indisputably known that women are the huge determinant population in political processes in Nigeria. According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), women were reported to be about 47.14% out of the 84 million registered voters nationwide for the 2019 general elections. The coming 2023 elections have over 75% of registered voters being women and youths.

“The Electoral Hub expresses its dissatisfaction and actively kicks against the marginalization of women in the political space and in political parties where hurdles are deliberately put in place to forcefully stop women from emerging winners during political parties primary.”

Hamman-Obels urged women across the country to support the movement for justice for Senator Aishatu Binani in their various capacities to ensure that justice is served.

“We enjoin all women from other states to support this movement for justice for Senator Aishatu Binani in their various capacities to ensure justice is served and Senator Binani is not deprived of her rights using frivolous technicalities.

“It is also important to note the various achievements and empowerment contributions of Aishatu Binani not only in Adamawa state but at the Senate. The exceptional performance of Binani has earned her the good support of the people in Adamawa State and cannot be ignored.

“We are, therefore, demanding that in the interest of transparency, fair judgement and integrity, the courts of law do the needful by properly looking at the substance of the case without any form of bias, reverse the judgement made by the initial court and have Aishatu Binani restored as the rightful governorship candidate of the All-Progressive Congress (APC) in Adamawa State,” Hamman-Obels stated.

