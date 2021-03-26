Adamawa Polytechnic shut indefinitely

Adamawa State Polytechnic, , was shut on Thursday after final year went on rampage.

The rampaging the school’s 500-seater lecture theatre, burnt the Union Government building and also the union President’s vehicle.

No life was lost during the incident, but the police arrested some of the .

of the institution, Prof. Ibrahim Umar, who announced the shutting of the school said the students were protesting against the cancellation of “signing out’’ ceremony for the year.

He explained that the end of their final year, students celebrate “signing out’’, but the activity was cancelled this year by the Students Affairs Division following unfavourable security reports.

He said the students refused to comply with the cancellation and went on rampage adding that a would be setup to look into the issue.

“We closed the institution till further notice,’’ he said. (NAN)

