Adamawa Poly set to begin degree programmes – Rector

The Adamawa State Polytechnic, Yola, in affiliation with the University of Maiduguri, has concluded arrangements to begin offering Degree programmes. Prof. Ibrahim Umar, Rector of the polytechnic, disclosed this during a news conference on Tuesday in Yola. Umar said that the university’s Senate had given approval for the programmes that would likely commence in 2021.

“The Polytechnic, in affiliation with the University of Maiduguri, has approved Degree Programmes, subject to final approval from the National Universities Commission. “The Polytechnic has been given valid assurance that the programmes will begin in 2021, and all necessary equipment are already on ground for take-off.” Umar said. He listed the degree courses as B.A English, B.A Mass Communication, B.A Business Education, B.Sc Banking and Finance, B.Sc. Accountancy and B.Sc. Economics.

According to the Rector, the polytechnic is currently running 19 accredited programmes, approved by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), in Seven Faculties of the institution. On its staff strength, Umar said the institution currently had a total of 842 Academic and Non academic permanent staff, with about 104 casual and part time personnel, while it also had a total number of 7,740 students. “Due to the zero allocation to the Polytechnic by the State Government, the Institution has improved and expanded its sources of Internally Generated Revenue.

“Following the development of the IGR, the Polytechnic was able to execute projects worth over N40 million in 2019 and 2020.

“On the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) intervention projects in the Polytechnic, Numan Campus is the highest beneficiary with a total sum of N848.55 million projects. “On the Academic staff development, the Polytechnic has a total of 14 Doctorate Degree holders, 35 ongoing PHD, 17 Masters Degree, and 120 ongoing Masters Degree. (NAN)