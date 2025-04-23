Adamawa Police arrests fake female VIO for impersonation, fraud

By Ibrahim Kado

The Police Command in Adamawa says it has apprehended one Face Samuel, a female and resident of Army Barracks Road, Yola-North LGA for impersonation as a Vehicle Inspection Officer (V.I.O).

SP Suleiman Nguroje, the command spokesperson disclosed this in a statement in Yola on Wednesday.

Nguroje said that the operatives of the command attached to State intelligent Department (SID) apprehended the suspect on Tuesday, following credible intelligence received on the activities of the suspect.

According to him, the suspect on several occasions impersonated as a V.I.O officer and defrauded four persons of the sum of ₦350,000 under the pretense of securing employment for them with the State Ministry of transportation.

”The suspect has confessed to committing the crime, while also revealing that the V.I.O’s uniform used in the fraudulent act was given to her by a yet to be identified person.”

He quoted the commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, as urging members of the public to report people of such character to security agencies

Morris also assured the public that diligent investigation to uncover other possible victims and collaborators involved in the crime would be carried out. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)