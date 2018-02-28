Adamawa PDP loses Publicity Secretary in gunmen attack

The Adamawa Chapter of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has confirmed the killing of its spokesman, Mr Sam Zadock, by gunmen in the latest sectarian violence in the state.

The State Secretary of the PDP, Alhaji Abdullahi Prambe, told newsmen on Wednesday in Yola that the incident was a “big shock’’ to the party.

“We were expecting him for a meeting yesterday but he didn’t show up; he called me but the network wasn’t good only for us to hear that he was killed in an attack,” Prambe said.

He condemned the incident and called on government to urgently do something about the recent killings in the state.

Speaking on the incident, a youth leader in the area, Mr Paul Turaki, said Zadock was killed with four others traveling in the same car in an ambush around Barre village in Demsa Local Government Area.

An army spokesman in the area, Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, said in a statement that 10 suspected gunmen involved in the attack were killed while six others were arrested. NAN)