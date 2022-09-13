Adamawa parliament considers creation of more Development Areas in LGAs

By Ibrahim Kado

The Adamawa State House of Assembly has put a machinery in motion for the creation of new State Development Areas in Shelleng and other local government areas in the state.

Mr Abubakar Isa, member representing Shelleng constituency, brought the motion before the House on Monday.

Isa said the concept of development areas was made to bring government closer to the people for grassroots development and promotion of unity, loyalty and give every citizen a sense of belonging.

He reminded the house that the state had 50 development areas with some local government areas such as Shelleng, Yola North and Yola South having the lowest of one each.

The lawmaker added that LGAs such as Fufore, Michika, and Mayo Belwa had the highest of five, four, and four respectively.

He said his constituency was created since 1991 with the population of about 200,000 people, bordering Shani in Borno state to the north, Guyuk local government of Adamawa to the west, Numan, Demsa, Lamurde to the south, Gombi and Song to the East.

He explained that in spite of its diversity, Shelleng was left with only one Development Area.

He urged the house to pass resolutions to amend the Local Government Establishment Law to create additional development areas in Shelleng and other local government areas to give equal opportunities to the people of the state.

Abdullahi Yapak, member representing Verre constituency, commended the sponsor, saying that Fufore was one of the largest LGAs with seven districts and urged the house to consider creating new Development Areas.

The member representing Song Constituency, Simon Isa, urged his colleagues to allow communities in need of additional Development Areas to forward their requests formally to the assembly.

The member representing Guyuk constituency, Adwawa Donglock, applauded the motion, saying that the creation of additional Development Areas was timely.

He said Guyuk was in dire need of additional Development Areas.

The assemblyman pleaded with his colleagues to consider Bobini community for the creation of new Development Area.

The member representing Hong constituency, Bathiya Wesley, said additional Development Areas would bring government closer to the people and called on his colleagues to also consider Hong for the exercise.

Other members, including Shuaibu Babas of Fufore Gurin, Myandassa Bauna of Lamurde and Kate Raymond of Demsa, pleaded with the assembly to consider their LGAs.

Pwawmakeino Mackondo, Deputy Speaker, who presided over the seating, directed the clerk to take necessary steps for the leadership of the house to further consider the motion. (NAN)

