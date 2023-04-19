Adamawa: Okowa congratulates Fintiri on his re-election

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Wednesday congratulated his Adamawa counterpart, Ahmadu Fintiri, on his re-election.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, described Fintiri’s re-election as a hard -earned and deserved victory.

He commended Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful and the people of Adamawa for standing firm with the governor and the party all the way.

The governor also lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for saving what would have been a “rape of democracy”.

Okowa deplored the action of the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa, Mr Hudu Yunusa-Ari , before the final announcement of the results, saying that he and his cohorts represented anti-democracy forces.

He noted that the re-election of Fintiri signposted the PDP’s sterling performance in the state, especially with the leadership of former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the party in the last election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you, my dear brother and friend, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, on your successful re-election as Governor of Adamawa.

“It is heart-warming to hear of your victory after a hard-fought battle against retrogressive forces bent on over-turning the wishes of Adamawa people.

‘It is my prayer that God will grant you wisdom, knowledge and the needed resources to attend to your campaign promises of further developing the state and making life more meaningful for your people,” Okowa said.(NAN)