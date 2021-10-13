Adamawa no longer safe for perpetrators of rape – Perm. Sec.

Mrs Saso Ali, the Permanent Secretary, Adamawa Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, says

perpetrators of rape and other Gender Based Violence (GBV) are not safe in the state.

She told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Wednesday that following the assent of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act

by Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, perpetrators of such crimes would be brought to book and be punished accordingly.

She explained that the ministry, with the support of the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), embarked on awareness creation about the VAPP Act

in local government areas on market days to educate the people.

She said “with the VAPP Act in operation in the state, Adamawa is surely not safe for perpetrators of rape and other violent acts; when caught,

culprits should be sure to end in court

.

“We went to Hong, Numan, Ganye, Yola-North and Yola-South local government areas and we will continue the sensitisation until we reach

the 21 local government areas of the state.

“This is because we saw cases of GBV on the rise, especially rape and the need to educate the people to know that the VAPP Act has been

domesticated in the state and anyone caught in act of violence will be dealt with according to the law.”

Ali called on religious and traditional leaders to continue to sensitise their people to curtail GBV and if possible to eradicate it completely.

“We want the public to know that GBV is a criminal offence and if caught involved in it, there is a law now waiting culprits.

“So, whoever does that will find himself or herself in trouble and be dealt with according to the tenets of the law.” (NAN)

