Adamawa: Ministry to ensure adoption of risk reduction strategies

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, has disclosed that her ministry would coordinate all relevant stakeholders to ensure risk reduction strategies were adopted in Adamawa.

She gave the assurance at the palace of Lamido Adamawa, Alhaji Barkido Aliyu Mustapha, when she went to commiserate with him and victims of the recent floods in Fufore local government area of Adamawa state.

Farouq revealed that beyond the relief materials being provided to support the immediate needs of the victims, the ministry will coordinate all relevant Federal government stakeholders and the state government to ensure that risk reduction strategies are adhered to.

“These strategies shall include training of first responders and ensuring they are prepared at all times and putting in place recovery processes and mechanisms that promote resilience,” she said.

She pointed out that while some floods were as a result of natural factors like heavy rainfall and climate change, others were as a result of poor waste management, poor drainage and non compliance with town planning regulations.

The Minister added that the impact of floods could be reduced if attention was paid to proper waste management, drainage systems and adherence to town planning regulations.

She proceeded to Furore town where she called on the District Head of Fufore, Alhaji Ahmed Gidado and the entire residents of Furore town, to adhere to risk reduction strategies to save the environment.

The Minister distribute relief materials to the flood victims in Jippu Jam, Jimeta and Limawa in Yola North.

She was accompanied by Senator Aisha Dahiru Ahmed, the Director, Relief and Rehabilitation of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and staff of the Ministry.

