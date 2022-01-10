Adamawa LG polls : SIEC gives 90 days’ election notice

January 10, 2022 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



The Adamawa Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC) says it has notified all registered political parties of the 90 days’ notice ahead of the council polls.

This contained in a statement signed by Alhaji Isa Shettima, the Executive Chairman of the commission, and released newsmen by the Officer, Mr. Innocent Daniel, on Monday in Yola.

According the statement, the directive with immidiate effect.

It read, “Ultimately, the government has made adequate provision for the Electoral Commission proceed and conduct election in the 21 local government councils in the state.

“It in this regard that the Commission hereby giving 90 days’ election notice  all registered political parties in the state.

“The notice commences from Jan. 10, 2022 April 9, 2022 as required by the local government electoral law,” Shettima said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the LG polls was earlier scheduled hold on Dec. 4, 2021, but was suspended by the government allegedly due to of funds. (NAN)

Tags: ,