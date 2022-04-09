Adamawa LG Poll: APC drums support for candidates

By Ibrahim Kado

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa has called on residents of the state and members of the party to vote for the party’s candidates during Saturday’s local government council election.

Mr Mustapha Salihu, the APC National Vice Chairman, North East, made the appeal at a news conference on Friday in Yola.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC) has scheduled April 9 for the elections.

Salihu said that this time around, the council election would not be business as usual.

He, therefore, urged the party supporters to be law-abiding and cast their votes peacefully.

Salihu said that security agencies were doing their best, and called on people to support them with useful information to end some of the challenges.

He further urged the general public to understand that security is everyone’s business. (NAN)

