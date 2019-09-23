Adamawa LG poll: 14 women emerge candidates in APC primaries

#TrackNigeria No fewer than 14 women emerged as candidates in the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries to contest in forthcoming Council polls in Adamawa, slated for November.

The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Alhaji Mohammed Abdullahi made this known Monday in Yola while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the primaries, held on Sunday.

Abdullahi said Mrs Sophia Elisha emerged unopposed and was affirmed by 289 delegates as the only female candidate for Chairmanship ticket in Numan LG, while 13 other women emerged as Councillorship candidates in various wards across the state.

Abdullahi said out of the 21 Local Government Areas of the state, only the chairmanship results of Madagali, Yola South and Toungo,were still being awaited.

Abdullahi said the chairmanship candidates of APC for Numan, Hong, and Guyuk LGAs emerged unopposed, while those of Michika, Song, Shelleng, Girei, Lamurde and Fufore LGAs emerged through consensus, reached by the aspirants.

He said candidates that emerged through election were those of Mubi North, Maiha, Ganye, Mubi South, Gombi, Yola North, Demsa and Mayo-Belwa LGAs.

“We received 35 complaints from the councillorship primaries held in 226 wards, which had been treated.

“As for now,we are yet to receive any complaints regarding chairmanship primaries,” Abdullahi said.

On the party’s preparations for the November election, Abdullahi said that with the transparent and rancour free primaries, the party was fully prepared.

He warned that any group or persons trying to manipulate the election would face the full wrath of the law.

“We are more than ready to face the election;we are going into this election to win.

“Anybody that attempt to change what people have chosen through the ballot by any form of manipulation, is a criminal and the place reserved for criminals is prison,” Abdullahi said. (NAN)