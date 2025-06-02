Adamawa lawmaker offers free medical, surgical care to residents

No fewer than 855 residents in Adamawa State have benefitted from free medical and surgical services provided by a lawmaker in the National Assembly (NASS), Sen. Binos Yaroe.

By Talatu Maiwada

The beneficiaries were drawn from communities across Mayo-Belwa and Ganye Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the medical outreach was held at the Primary Healthcare Centre in Mayo-Farang and at the Palace of the Gangwari Ganye.

Speaking during the outreach, Yaroe, who represents Adamawa South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, said the initiative was part of his ongoing commitment to improve the wellbeing of his constituents.

“This is what I have been doing, and I do not do it for people to praise me. Those I help know I have supported them; it’s not about propaganda.

“It’s about impacting the lives of my constituents. Healthcare remains a top priority for me, and I will continue to deliver people-centered programmes that change lives,” the senator said.

The Lead Consultant of the medical team, Dr Adediran Charles, said that 845 patients were treated at Mayo-Farang, with 21 surgical operations successfully conducted.

He attributed the success of the outreach to the professionalism of the medical experts involved.

“We distributed more than 1,000 cards and attended to both medical and surgical patients.

Some of the conditions treated included hernia, appendicitis, body lumps, and other ailments.

“All services, including consultations, surgeries, laboratory tests, ultrasound scans, and drug administration, were provided completely free of charge,” he said.

Also speaking, Dr Jama Medan, who led the medical team in Ganye, said more than 10 emergency cases were managed, including cataracts, accident-related injuries, and collapse incidents among attendees.

“We handled a number of emergencies where individuals collapsed and were rushed to our mobile hospital for immediate treatment,” he said.

A mother of one of the beneficiaries, Mrs Rahab Agabus, expressed her gratitude to the senator for bringing the free medical services to her community.

“My child suffered from hernia for five years, and we couldn’t afford hospital treatment. Now, thanks to the free surgery, he’s feeling much better.

“I’m deeply thankful and happy,” she said.

Another beneficiary, Mr Muhammadu Mayo-Farang, also appreciated the senator and the medical team.

“My son had surgery to correct a birth defect, and I now know he will be free from the condition. I’m truly grateful,” he said.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)