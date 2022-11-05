Adamawa lawmaker donates 10 vehicles to Tinubu’s campaign

By Ibrahim Kado

Rep. Abdurazak Namdas (APC-Adamawa), on Saturday, donated 10 vehicles to the Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shetima presidential campaign team.

Namdas who represents Jada/Ganye/Tongo/Mayo Belwa Federal Constituency is also the Secretary, Logistics and Support Services of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

Speaking during the presentation of the vehicles in Ganye, Namdas said the gesture was part of his contribution to ensure victory of the party in 2023 presidential election.

He described Tinubu as credible politician who possessed wealth of experience to lift Nigeria to a greater height.

“We are here to kick start our camping process at individual level as part of our contribution to ensure the victory Bola Tinibu and the APC in general.

“Tinubu had built Lagos from nothing to something, as he has the experience to make Nigerian youths creative, vibrant and productive.

He urged the electorates to support the APC, vote for Tinubu and other candidates of the party.

The Adamawa PCC Coordinator, Mr Martin Babale commended the gesture, and assured of the Council readiness to work for the success of the party.

He said the party would sweep poll across the 265 electoral wards in the state, and urged Nigerians who are yet to receive their Permanent Voter Card (PVCs) to do so to enable them exercise their franchise.

Aldo speaking, Mr Adamu Samaila, the Adamawa South senatorial candidate of the party, expressed optimism for APC victory at all levels in the state.

He said the APC-led government had performed creditably well in the area ov security, infrastructure and youth empowerment. (NAN)

