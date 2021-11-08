Adamawa judiciary records 100,000 cases, N6 million IGR in past legal year –Chief Judge

The Adamawa State Judiciary had recorded no fewer than 100,000 criminal, civil and appeals cases and generated six million Naira in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), says Acting Chief Judge, Justice, Nathan Musa.

Musa disclosed this at the 2021/2022 Legal Year ceremony on Monday, in Yola.

He said that the cases were registered at the Area Courts, Upper Area Courts, Magistrate Courts and High Courts.

“Out of these 100,000 indexed cases, 70, 000 cases were disposed of by the various courts in the state

“The judiciary in the last legal year was able to generate and pay to the government a total of N6 million as its IGR”, he said.

According to him, the revenue accrued from monies charged as fines, for declaration of age, filling of cases and other forms of affidavits.

Musa reiterated his commitment to ensure speedy, rightful dispensation of justice for all, stating that a lot of reforms had been implemented in the state judiciary.

On staff welfare, Musa said the payments of medical bills for judiciary staff had been restored and henceforth the payment of leave grants, which was earlier stopped would also be restored.

According to him, he planned to declare a state of emergency on the courts’ infrastructures which required renovation or outright reconstruction for them to wear a new look.

In his remarks, Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri commended the Acting Chief Judge for reforming the sector which, he said, had restored the integrity of the judiciary.

Fintiri, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Crather Seth, said that the ceremony was historic not for the judiciary alone but for the state.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Chief Judge for considering staff welfare and assured that the state government would do everything possible to ensure the success of the state’s judiciary.

Afremu Jingi, Commissioner for Justice, in his remarks, commended the Acting Chief Judge for reforming the sector, especially Area Courts administration.

“It is also apt at this juncture to make sure that First Information Reports (FIR) are not taken to individual Magistrate based on the whims of the complainant or plaintiffs, this is good and we appreciate it.

“All the reforms he has told us about are good for the improvement of the judiciary and we assure you that what ever we can do to make it succeed we will not relent in doing it”, he said (NAN)

