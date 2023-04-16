Adamawa: INEC kicks, suspends collation of guber results, summons REC, others

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the collation of results of the supplementary election in Adamawa State.

The commission stated this in a statement by its National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, on Sunday in its Twitter handle.

It declared the purported declaration of result by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state as null and void.

Okoye said that the attention of INEC has been drawn to a purported declaration of winner in the Adamawa Governorship election by the REC even when the process has clearly not been concluded.

“The action of the REC is a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer. It is null, void and of no effect.

“Consequently, the collation of results of the supplementary election is hereby suspended.

“The REC, Returning Officer and all involved are hereby invited to the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja immediately,” Okoye said.

Okoye who confirmed the suspension of the collation process promised that detailed statement would be issued soon.

The REC, Prof. Hudu Ari, declared Binani as winner midway into the collation.

Reports indicate that results from 10 out of the 20 local government areas had been declared while the exercise was adjourned till 11am.

However, Ari announced the final result an hour before the scheduled time.(NAN)