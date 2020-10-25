Adamawa  imposes 24-hour curfew

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has imposed a 24-hour curfew throughout the state, citing a breakdown of law and order in Yola, the capital.

Fintiri declared the curfew in a special broadcast on Sunday, warning that the government will not fold its hands and allow some few elements to destabilise the relative peace enjoyed in the state.

He said: “Fellow citizens, we cannot allow hoodlums and misguided elements to operate unchallenged when we are already battling with the challenges of insurgency, kidnapping, cattle rustling, banditry and farmer/herders’ clashes.