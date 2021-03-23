The Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Fufore International Transit Camp in Adamawa, have complained of depletion in food supplied to the camp.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Fufore International Transit Camp was established in 2014 and located on the outskirt of Fufore town, headquarters of Fufore Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The camp was designated by the Federal Government as a place of rest for Nigeria’s IDPs, who returned home after their villages were attacked by Boko Haram while they escaped to Cameroon for their safety in 2013 and 2014.

Malam Bakura Usman, an IDP from Banki in Borno State and camp coordinator, complaint on behalf of the IDPs shortly after distribution of food items by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Tuesday.

Usman noted that on monthly basis, each household used to get 150 kg of food items, adding that the amount had dropped drastically.

The coordinator complained that the present amount of food would not cater or feed one household for 30 days.

“We thank the Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agency for taking care of us and our families in this camp for many years.

“However, we want to draw the attention of government that the food ratio we were given had been depleted by 50 per cent.

“The number of families in every household in the camp is increasing. We therefore appeal to the appropriate authorities to come to our rescue to avoid food crisis in the camp,” Usman said.

Speaking earlier, Mr Midala Anuhu, NEMA Head of Operations in charge of Adamawa and Taraba , said that the monthly food distribution exercise was going on in all the three formal camps in the state.

“We have three formal camps in the state. They are St. Theresa Cathedral, Fufore and Malkohi camps located in Yola North, Yola South and Fufore local government areas respectively.

“The camps have about 656 households with total population of 3,936 internally displaced persons.

“And today, we are conducting the monthly routine food distribution to each household in the three camps.

“Every household is now receiving 10 kg each of rice, maize and beans in addition to Maggi condiment, detergent among others,” Anuhu said.

He however said that the monthly food ratio had only dropped by 15 per cent while he attributed the situation to the attack on NEMA stores during the EndSARS protest in Yola.

Anuhu warned the IDPs not to sell the food items but use them judiciously. (NAN)

