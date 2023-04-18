Adamawa: I didn’t give out N2b for declaration of results – Binani

Gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Adamawa State, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed ( Binani), has debunked an allegation that she gave a bribe in the sum of N2billion for her to be declared governor-elect.

Binani who denied the allegation in a statement Tuesday also insisted that she is a democratic who does not believe in do-or-die politics.

In the statement she personally signed, Binani said, “My attention has been drawn to a very bizarre, unfounded wild allegations purportedly made by an officer of the Department of State Services to the effect that, I Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed ( Binani) gave out the Sum of N2billion to procure a favourable declaration as Governor-Elect to some unnamed INEC staff. I NEVER DID, I would never do such.

“This said statement was allegedly made when the officer was being tortured at gunpoint by the agents of the Adamawa State Governor and the Government House police team alongside their political thugs.

Binani added, “I wish to reiterate that I am a democrat, I have always been a committed democrat and will never do anything to subvert democratic process. I am not do-or-die politician. In the past I have won elections into the House of Representatives and the Senate in a free and fair manner.

“What happened in Adamawa was an unsuccessful attempt to subvert the will of the people. The REC was illegally told to stand down by two INEC national commissioners from Abuja who were supposed to be in Adamawa in a supervisory capacity. Even more curious is the nocturnal visit of some INEC national officers to Adamawa State Government house and bizarre declaration same day after the visit that they have taken over the collation through the backdoor, with the Collation and Returning Officers selected by the Governor of Adamawa.

“The roles of these INEC officers from Abuja and the real mission of the two to the Government House should be of interest to all democrats.

” I urge all lovers of democracy to take a deeper interest in our electoral process and democracy not only in Adamawa but in the whole country.”

“Meanwhile to all my supporters both within and outside Adamawa, I wish to use this opportunity to thank you for your unflinching support, in the midst of half-truths and opposition smear propaganda,” the statement concludes.