Adamawa High Court, Customary Court get new Chief Registrars

July 16, 2020 News Editor Judiciary, News, Project 0

The Judicial Service Commission has approved the of two substantive Chief Registrars (CRs) for the state High and Customary of Appeal, respectively.

Hindatu Lamorde, the Secretary of the commission, confirmed the two in an interview with the News Agency of (NAN) in on Thursday.

Lamorde said that the approval was made at the commission’s 173 meeting held in on Thursday.

She said that Christopher Mapeo was appointed the substantive CR, High , while Momsisuri Odo was appointed the CR, Customary of Appeal.

She said that Mapeo was an acting CR, while Odo was the Deputy CR (DCR) before their elevation.

Lamorde also announced the appointment of Adabala Nicholas as DCR, Customary .

He said that Nicholas was until his appointment a Senior ,  Legal Assistant with the Customary .

She said that all the appointments were with immediate effect. (NAN)


