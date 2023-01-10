Adamawa guber poll: Aisha Binani’s victory is assured, says Tallen

By Justina Auta

Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs, says it is almost certain that Sen. Aisha Binani will emerge as tnext governor of Adamawa, following the launch of her campaign by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tallen, in a statement expressed appreciation to the president for the support to Binani, the only female governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State.

“The uniqueness of this event is that it is the first time a sitting president will embark on such a rare display of solidarity for a female candidate.

“For this, Nigerian Women are truly hopeful of victory for Binani. By this singular act, Mr. President has shown that he is a true gender champion and an unrivaled progressive.

“We are also grateful to the good people of Adamawa, men and women; young and old who came out in their large numbers to support the candidature of our sister.

“With the unprecedented crowd and different solidarity messages, the victory of this noble state woman who has defied all odds to reach this level is assured, “she said.

The minister also expressed appreciation to Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the APC National Chairman, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, APC Presidential Candidate, wives of governors, female ministers, female Heads of MDAs, members of the civil society organisations for their support.

She reiterated the commitment of the ministry to continue to reshape the narratives for the participation of Nigerian Women for the better. (NAN)