Adamawa guber: Collation to resume any moment now as INEC asks IGP to investigate, Prosecute REC

Collation of results for Adamawa gubernatorial elections will resume any moment from now, an Insider tonNewsdiaryonline Tuesday

It was further learnt that resumption of collation part of the decisions taken at a meeting by the Commission in Abuja today.

One of the highlights of the meeting says that: “Collation of results to resume any moment from now.”

INEC also resolved to “Write the Inspector-General of Police for the immediate investigation and prosecution of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari.

The commission has also decided to “Request the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to draw the attention of the appointing authority to the unwholesome behaviour of the REC for further action.”

Newsdiaryonline learnt that all the decisions above arose from INEC’s “meeting today and having discussed matters arising from the Adamawa Givernorship election.”

It was further learnt that the Commission would release more details in due course.