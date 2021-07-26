Adamawa Govt. warns against indiscriminate dumping of refuse

Mr Eskwaya Danfulani, Director, Environmental Health and Sanitation, Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources Development in Adamawa, has warned residents against indiscriminate dumping of refuse to promote good hygiene.

Danfulani gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Monday.

He warned that henceforth, any person caught with such negative act in the state would be prosecuted, especially those who dumped at illegal places in the metropolis, along Jimeta bypass.

Danfulani also called on waste managers to desist from such act and ensure that they evacuated refuse to the approved sites at Sangere-Bode.

According to him, any person caught will be charged to court.

Danfulani advised residents to register with waste collectors for proper disposal at approved sites to ease their suffering and to stop using teenagers who dumped refuse anywhere.

“We want people to understand that clean environment is good for everyone especially now we are in the rainy season; let us do the needful by clearing our drainage system.

“This will ease the flow of water and reduce the breeding of mosquitoes in our communities which mostly cause Malaria.

“As now we are in rainy season, get cutlasses and clear the grass in your compound so that the place will look good and mosquitoes will not be there,’’ he said.

Danfulani urged residents to stop building on waterways and be committed in cleaning their drainage systems to reduce the risk of flood and not to wait for government. (NAN)

