Adamawa govt, UNICEF train 76 master trainers on new teaching approaches

Adamawa State Universal Basic Education in collaboration with UNICEF has trained 76 master trainers on new teaching approaches.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after the 10 days training on Saturday in Yola, Mr Joel Jutum, UNICEF Education consultant said participants included education administrators, teacher-trainers and teachers who were recruited by Cambridge Education.

He said that the training approach was on critical skills that teachers could use to advance critical thinking among leaners in primary and Junior Secondary Schools.

He added that the training would also help teachers to address learners’ needs for meaningful learning to take place.

“The resource persons and resource materials were also from Cambridge Education with support from UNICEF.

“We thank the German Development Bank for the funding and Adamawa State government for providing the enabling and conducive environment for the training,’’ he said.

According to him, the master trainers are to train 60 more master trainers on the same approach from Nov. 8 to Nov. 18 before stepping down the training to teachers in Adamawa.

Malam Bashir Usman, a participant commended UNICEF, Cambridge Education and Adamawa State government for the training.

He said that the training would impact positively on education in the state and that it came at the right time as the pupils were in need of such approach to be educated at the right level.

Usman assured to step down the training for teachers towards promoting quality education in the state and in the country at large (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...