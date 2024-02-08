Adamawa Govt., UNICEF train 2,260 adolescents on GBV

The Adamawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency,

in collaboration with the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), trained 2,260 adolescents

on what constitutes Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

Hajiya Fadimatu Hamman-Joda, the state’s Programme Officer, Adolescent Youths and Sexual Reproductive

Health, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Thursday.

She said the trainees were carefully selected across the 226 electoral wards of the state, adding that 10

persons were registered from each ward.

She explained that the participants were sensitised on the dangers of deviant behaviours like rape, drug abuse,

alcoholism and unnecessary quarrels, among others.

The trainees, she said, would be deployed to the 21 local government areas of the state to use the knowledge

acquired to mobilise 2,203 adolescents.

She pointed out that “the programme targets to cover 4,000 adolescents by the year 2024.”

She, however, said inadequate logistics was affecting implementation of the programme.

She lauded the state government and UNICEF for supporting the programme. (NAN)

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

