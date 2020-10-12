Adamawa govt. transports 251 exchange students to 15 Northern states

The Adamawa government has commenced transportation of 251 exchange students to 15 Northern states, following the directive of the Federal Government on school resumption.

The state Monitoring Inspecting Officer of Students’ Exchange Programme (SEP), Alhaji Bappayo Mohammed, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during the departure of the students on Monday in Yola.

Mohammed said that the state government had provided enough for their transportation and feeding, including safety kits for the observance of COVID-19 guidelines.

“Today, our exchange students are going back to their respective schools in 15 Northern states.

“In respect to this, Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri has mandated and provided for their transportation and feeding so that they can go back to their schools for learning to take commence in earnest.

“The governor has also provided enough vehicles, hand sanitiser and face masks to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 protocols,” Mohammed said.

According to him, each vehicle is attached with a government official to escort the students to their schools.

NAN reports that pupils in the state have also resumed, with some of the schools complying with the COVID-19 protocols. (NAN)