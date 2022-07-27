Adamawa Govt trains 21 volunteers on prevention against epidemic-prone diseases

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

The Adamawa State Government on Wednesday had a one-day training programme for 21 selected community members who would sensitise their communities on preventive measures against epidemic-prone diseases.

Mr Nuhu Yahaya, the state Health Education Officer who addressed the participants in Yola said that the participants would be trained on preventive measures against COVID-19 pandemic, Monkey fox and Cholera.

He said that the participants were drawn from the different communities in the state.

He said that they would be expected to sensitise their communities on how to prevent themselves against the various dangerous diseases.

He explained that the programme was being conducted in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO).

He said that the participants were interested volunteers who were expected to orient the targeted communities on the subject.

Yahaya revealed that eight cases of monkey pox were recently recorded in Yola north, South and Kongo Local Government Areas of the state.

He said that they had since constituted a surveillance team against the outbreak.

“In Yola north, we had four cases, Yola south recorded three cases and Kongo LGA had one case and the victims are at present receiving medical treatment, ” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the volunteers were expected to educate members of their communities on the merits of being vaccinated against COVID-19 pandemic and other epidemic-prone diseases

He also advised the participants to adhere to the protocols of the pandemic such as: hand washing, social distancing, use of nose mask, as well as personal and environmental hygiene. NAN

