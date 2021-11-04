Adamawa govt. to spend N21bn on urban, rural roads in 2022

November 4, 2021



Adamawa government says it will spend a total sum N21 billion to make significant on urban and rural road projects in the 2022 fiscal year.

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri made the disclosure while presenting the 2022 budget proposal to House on Thursday in Yola.

He said that his administration had improved on road network in urban centres and linked roads in the rural areas to facilitate easy both people and farm produce.

“Our urban renewal projects in the state capital currently ongoing will soon be completed and will ease lots traffic congestion on the main entries, in addition to the beautification our collective pride, the state capital.

the year under review, the government carried out new urban roads and overhead bridges with the deliberate attempt to urbanise the cities.

“No doubt, government has made progress in the rehabilitation of road network in Jimeta, Yola, Jada, Numan, Hong, Michika, Madagali and other local government areas in the state this fiscal year,” he said.

The governor said that his government would continue to invest substantially in the maintenance and upgrading the roads in 2022 for an all year-round usage.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fintiri presented a proposal N163.6 billion for the 2022 fiscal year to the for approval. (NAN)

