Adamawa govt. to spend N21bn on urban, rural roads in 2022

Adamawa government says it will spend a total sum of N21 billion to make significant intervention on urban and rural road projects in the 2022 fiscal year.

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri made the disclosure while presenting the 2022 budget proposal to House of Assembly on Thursday in Yola.

He said that his administration had improved on road network in urban centres and linked some roads in the rural areas to facilitate easy movement of both people and farm produce.

“Our urban renewal projects in the state capital currently ongoing will soon be completed and will ease lots of traffic congestion on the main entries, in addition to the beautification of our collective pride, the state capital.

“During the year under review, the government carried out new urban roads and overhead bridges with the deliberate attempt to urbanise the cities.

“No doubt, government has made some progress in the rehabilitation of some road network in Jimeta, Yola, Jada, Numan, Hong, Michika, Madagali and other local government areas in the state this fiscal year,” he said.

The governor said that his government would continue to invest substantially in the maintenance and upgrading of the roads in 2022 for an all year-round usage.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fintiri presented a proposal of N163.6 billion for the 2022 fiscal year to the assembly for approval. (NAN)

