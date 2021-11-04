Adamawa Govt. to resuscitate fertiliser plants, begin production in 2022

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa says his administration will place premium on resuscitation of the state’s fertiliser blending plants and commence production in 2022.

Fintiri stated this while presenting the state’s 2022 budget of N163.6 billion to the State Assembly on Thursday.

The governor said that the resuscitation of the plants would help to ensure food production on continuous basis in the state.

“Agriculture is unarguably the mainstay of our economy. Vigorous and sustained investment in agriculture will bring about development and poverty reduction.

“Government will as a matter of priority in the next fiscal year complete the resuscitation of the existing fertiliser blending plant and commence production,’’ he said.

He said government would implement all the COVID-19 Recovery Economic Stimulus (CARES) as well as the Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support Project (APEALS) in the state.

Fintiri added that the state government would continue to promote dry season farming through the development of irrigation schemes to ensure food production annually on continuous basis.

“Above all, Mr Speaker and Honourable members, our famous agric. bond has hit the capital market with a resounding success,’’ he said.

According to him, the sum of N2.5 billion has been proposed for the agricultural sub-sector in 2022. (NAN)

