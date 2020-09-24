Adamawa Govt. to reopen schools Oct. 12 — Gov. Fintiri

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has directed all public and private schools in the state to reopen on Oct. 12.

Fintiri gave the directive in a statement by his Press Secretary, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, on Thursday in Yola.

The governor, however, regretted the long closure of schools due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I am pleased to announce Monday October 12 for resumption of academic activities from the basic to tertiary levels having wasted so much time.

“As a government, we will not leave any stone unturned towards ensuring enforcement of the COVID-19 Protocols,’’ governor said.