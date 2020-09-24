Adamawa Govt. to reopen schools Oct. 12 — Gov. Fintiri

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has directed all public and private schools in the state to reopen on Oct. 12.
Fintiri gave the directive in a statement by his Press Secretary, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, on Thursday in Yola.
The governor, however, regretted the long closure of schools due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“I am pleased to announce Monday October 12 for resumption of academic activities from the basic to tertiary levels having wasted so much time.
“As a government, we will not leave any stone unturned towards ensuring enforcement of the COVID-19 Protocols,’’ governor said.
He directed the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development to meet with stakeholders in the sector to discuss modalities for the reopening.
According to him, school managers should observe the COVID-19 Protocols and provide the necessary requirements
needed for the safety of students.
“Schools must ensure washing of hands at entry points, use of face mask and hand sanitizers as well as social distancing and proper hygiene.
“Any institution or school found wanting risk closure and sanctioning,’’ Fintiri said.
He advised parents to take interest in the health of their children and wards by assisting schools in providing the basic requirements to fight the pandemic.( NAN)
