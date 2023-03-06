Adamawa govt sponsors 41,668 students for 2023 WAEC, NECO exams

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

The Adamawa government on Monday says it will sponsor 41,668 indigent students for the 2023 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and National Examination Commission (NECO) examinations.

The government would also sponsored indigent candidates of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB).

The state Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Mr Wilbina Jackson stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Yola.

He said the gesture would cover all final year students across public senior secondary schools in the state, adding that, “we will not relent in promoting scholarship”.

The gesture, he said, was part of Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri’s administration free education for all programme.

“The free education policy is part of our campaign promises which we are fully committed and determined to fulfilled,” he said.

According to him, the state government has sponsored 160,000 candidates for WAEC and NECO examinations in the past three years.

Jackson said the state had recorded 75 per cent passes in the last SSCE examinations conducted by WAEC and NECO in 2022.

He urged parents to present their wards in the final year classes for data capture preparatory to the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE). (NAN)