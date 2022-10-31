Adamawa Govt. Settles backlog of N5bn pension arrears

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

The Adamawa State Government says it has so far spent N5 billion on settlement of backlog of pension and gratuity arrears of retired civil servants out of the inherited backlog of N20 billion.

Alhaji Ibrahim Attah, a permanent member (111) in the state pension board disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Monday.

He said N1.5 billion and N3.5 billion had been released in two instalments which were used to settle the outstanding liabilities to deserving individuals, stressing that thousands of retirees had been fully paid.

He added that government had been releasing N50 million monthly to the board for continued payment of the entilements of the retirees.

“We inherited a backlog of N20 billion of pension and gratuity which the government was determined to settle, ” he said.

He said the Ahmadu Fintiri administration was fully committed and determined to promote the welfare of the citizens, especially workers.

“The government has seriously delivered in provision of infrastructure, youth empowerment and security.” he added. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

