Adamawa Govt recruits  over 1,000 health workers

February 16, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Adamawa  Government  has recruited no fewer than 1,000 health workers to  improve primary  healthcare services  in the state.

Dr Sulaiman Bashir, the Executive Chairman of  the Adamawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHACDA), said  this  while addressing newsmen  on the assessment of primary healthcare services in the state on Tuesday in Yola.

Bashir said that the recruitment was part of the  government’s efforts to strengthen the provisions of  primary healthcare  in the state.

Government had in Year 2020  recruited no fewer than  1,000  healthcare staff and deployed  them to primary health care facilities in the 21 local government areas of the state.

“The development followed a directive from Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri as part of his administration’s efforts to improve the effectiveness and quality of  health services and to tackle  morbidity and mortality rate in the state, ” Bashir said.

He said that the newly recruited staff were posted to areas of acute human resource shortages, while several community structures such as  the ward development committees and drug revolving fund  were  reactivated.

Similarly, he said that the state  government had embarked on  the rehabilitation, the expansion and the   construction of no less than 200 health facilities across the state.

He added that the  government had also bought and distributed medical equipment worth hundreds of millions of naira to various general and cottage  hospitals in the state.

Bashir said that the government had also inaugurated  a  health insurance  scheme programme in the state where both civil servants and citizens would benefit immensely.

He urged the people of the state to avail themselves of the quality services from   the agency whose commitment  is to improve lives and well-being of the people. (NAN)

