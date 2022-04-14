Adamawa govt, partners declare cholera over – Commissioner

By Ibrahim Kado

The Adamawa government on Thursday declared that the recent incidence of cholera was over in the state’s 21 Local Government Areas, according to Prof. Isa Abdullahi, the state’s commissioner for health.

Abdullahi, who disclosed this at a news briefing in Yola, said that since the beginning of the outbreak, a total of 1,959 suspected cases with 55 deaths were recorded.

“Since we have not recorded any case despite heightened surveillance for cholera for several weeks, we (government and partners) are happy to declare that the cholera outbreak was over.

“This, however, does not suggest a time to relax but a window of opportunity to heighten our preparedness against cholera and other vaccine preventable diseases”, he stated.

He explained that during the outbreak, the government, partners, traditional leaders and the media had contributed eminently towards its successful containment.

“With the support from WHO and other partners, personnel were recruited, trained and engaged, and commodities supplied for cholera management and household water purification.

“Although significant effort had been made by both government and partners, the public also has a responsibility to ensure personal hygiene, while the government is making efforts in improving the WASH sector”, he said.

Similarly, Abdullahi further said that the state recently recorded its first ever confirmed cases of monkey pox in early 2022.

“We are faced with outbreaks of Lassa fever and measles and therefore urge citizens to support the state in prompt reporting of any strange or familiar illness, as this would help in early containment of outbreaks (NAN)

