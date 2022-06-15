Adamawa govt lauds USAID over technologically base M&E training

The Adamawa Government has lauded the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), over its intervention in the Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) training and validation of the state’s framework.

Dr Mary Paninga, Chairperson, Adamawa Planning Commission, stated this at the commencement of a training on M&E for government officials on Wednesday in Yola.Paninga said that with the training, a lot of successes would be recorded as any government project henceforth, would be effectively monitored and stamped by the citizens.According to her also, there will be no more elephant projects where people sign contracts and disappear with the money.She advised participants to actively participate in the training to enable them gain knowledge on transparency and accountability.Speaking at the event, Mr Aliyu Ahmed, a resource person, said the aim of the training was to increase understanding of result-based M&E processes and framework for the development of a plan/blueprint for the state.According to Ahmed, at the end of the training, participants will be exposed to the concept of result-based management.“Understand basic concepts of result-based M&E, logical frameworks and results chain,” he said.

He further said, that participants would also get more knowledge of data collection, analysis and reporting, using standard monitoring and evaluation tools.In her remarks, Hajiya Maryam Dikko, the state team lead, said the exercise, which was being implemented under the State-to-State project, was to build capacity for good governance, transparency and accountability.Dikko, represented by Mr Ndukwe Robert, Local Government Manager, USAID, said the programme would deliberate on the need for participants to do more to achieve positive results.She urged the participants to seize the opportunity offered by the training in acquiring skills on effective monitoring and evaluation. (NAN)

