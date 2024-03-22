Adamawa govt. inaugurates 2,400 cubic meter water supply project

The Adamawa Government has inaugurated 2,400 cubic meter water supply project in five communities in Fufore Local Government Area of the state.

The State Deputy Governor Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, who inaugurated the project in Fufore on Friday said the initiative would provide portable water to over 2,500 households.

She urged the residents of the benefiting communities to jealously guard the facility against vandalism and other practices detrimental it.

According to her, the benefiting communities were Fufore,Wuro -Bokki, Dasin-Hausa and Malabu villages.

“This project belongs to the residents of the benefiting communities, who have been yearning for its conception and eventual actualization inline with policies and programmes of the state,” she said.

Farauta ueged the communities to take ownership of the project and ensure proper maintenance.

Mr Audu Tanko, State Commissioner for water resources said the project had become a success due to political will of Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri administration.

Earlier, Usman Daware, the council chairman of Fufore local government area lauded the State government for the project.

He said the initiative would ease the protracted water scarcity in the communities as well as promote consumption of safe and clean water.

“The project will ameliorate the suffering of people occasioned by the hitherto shortage of clean drinking water in the communities,” he said.

The Chairman emphasized that the project was one amongst the legacy projects of the Fintiri administration.

Daware also solicited for provision of electricity transformer to the community to enhance power supply in the area.

The Acting district head of Ribadu, Malam Aliyu Ahmed , described the gesture as noble, pledging that the communities would protect the water facility.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the communities had for long, resorted to local alternative water sources prior to the recent revertilization of the local treatment plant by the State government.

(NAN)

