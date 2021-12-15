Adamawa Govt. earmarks ₦3.4bn for 6.8 Km road

Adamawa Government has approved ₦3.4 billion for the construction of 6.8 kilometres Mubi bye-pass in Yola North Local Government area of the state.

Alhaji Adamu Atiku, the Commissioner for Works and Energy Development, made this known shortly after the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, on Wednesday in Yola.

Atiku further explained that during the meeting, additional road construction worth ₦1.8 billion was approved.

“Adamawa State Executive Council during its 11th meeting for 2021 on Wednesday has approved construction of 6.8 Kilometres Mubi bye-pass at the cost of ₦3.4 billion.

“The council also approved construction of 4.6 kilometers road from Adamawa Television Corporation junction to National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Damare Permanent Camp, at the cost of ₦1.8 billion,’’ Atiku said.

According to the commissioner, the two road contracts are awarded to Mess Triacta Nigeria Limited with completion period of 12 months, beginning on Dec. 20, 2021.

He also revealed that the council had approved installation of solar powered streetlights at the grade interchange and four adjoining roads in Yola at the cost of ₦358 million. (NAN)

