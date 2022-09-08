Adamawa Govt. constitutes 21 disaster emergency committees

By Ibrahim Kado

Adamawa Government has inaugurated 21 Local Emergency Committee to enhance disaster management and response services at the grassroots.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the committees were inaugurated at the end of a two-day capacity building workshop, on Thursday in Yola.

The theme of the workshop is: “Effective Collaboration in Management of Disasters at the Local Level.”

Inaugurating the committees, Dr Suleiman Muhammad, Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), said that 189 members of the committees were drawn across 21 local government areas of the state.

He described the inauguration as timely, noting that the 2022 flood predicted by Nigeria Metrological Agency (NiMet) is not yet over.

“The committee will be responsible for recovery during disasters, they will respond to disasters in a coordinated manner at the local level.

“The primary responsibility of any responsible government is to protect lives and property of its citizens.

“We are here to inaugurate you as committee on how to handle disasters at the local level,” he said, and charged them to use the knowledge acquired into practice and be well coordinated in disaster management.

The Head of Operations, NEMA in the state, Mr Ladan Ayuba also urged members of the committee to take their responsibility of providing reliable information seriously.

He commended the state government for the initiative, adding it would enhance disaster assessment and response.

The Head, International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Adamawa, Mr Maliki Hamidi reitrated readiness to provide technical support to the committees to enhance quality service delivery at grassroots.

Also, Alhaji Salisu Buba, Permanent Secretary, Local Government Service Commission, tasked the committees to be dedicated in the discharge of their responsibilities.

This, he said, would go a long way to save lives and property of the people. (NAN)

