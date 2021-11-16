Adamawa Govt committed to ending violence against women, girls -Commissione

Mrs Lami Ga’anda, Adamawa Commissioner for Women Affairs, says the government is highly committed to ending all forms of violence against women and girls in the state.

Ga’anda spoke against the backdrop of assent to the Act on Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP), by Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri.

The commissioner stated this at a three-day workshop on National Communication Strategy on ending all forms of violence against women and girls, organised by Spotlight Initiative, an NGO, on Tuesday in Yola.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the workshop was held for Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), the Media and selected government officials.

She said that Adamawa contributed to the development of the strategy, and also hosted the zonal workshop for the North-East, where key elements and messages were developed.

“This communication strategy serves as a road map, charting the course for the systematic elimination of all forms of Gender-based and harmful practices against women and girls in Nigeria” she said.

Ga’anda commended spotlight initiative, UNFPA and the Center for Communication and Social Impact (CCSI) for their support.

Miss Sa’adatu Yakubu, Consultant, CCSI, said that the workshop aimed at reviewing the national communication strategy document, with a view to contextualising it for use at the state level.

“Review national advocacy brief materials with a view to contextualising it to reflect data, progress, challenges and policy recommendations required and peculiar to states.

“Strengthen relationships in each state project to improve the implementation of communication,” Yakubu said.

She urged participants to get involved and ensure success of the programme that was geared towards ending all forms of violence against women and girls in the state, and the country at large. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...