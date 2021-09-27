Adamawa Govt commits to tourism development

September 27, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Adamawa Government says it is committed to the development tourist sites in the as part efforts to create job opportunities and boost its economy.

Mr Solomon Garnvwa, the Director Tourism, discloed this in an interview with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Yola.

On the “2021 World Tourism’’, Garnvwa described theme, “ for Inclusive Growth” as timely for the ’s commitment to development.

“Adamawa government is trying its best to develop most its tourist sites and to put necessary structures in place for the economic development the state,’’ said.

The director listed the tourist sites in the to include Hot Water Spring in Lamurde Local Government Area and Gumpti National Park in Toungo Local Government Area.

He named the others as Kamale Mountain Peak in Michika LGA, Three Sisters Rocks in Song LGA, Elephant House in Guyuk LGA, Savannah Sugar Plantation in Numan LGA, Kiri Dam and Lamido Palace in Yola.

Garnvwa said the government planned to develop the Kiri dam as a full tourist resort and provide all necessary services to make it a centre for celebration World Day in the state.

He said that the dry season, the dam is filled with sand like Lagos Beach, where people could rest.

The director said the dam, if fully developed, would generate revenue for the and provide jobs. (NAN)

