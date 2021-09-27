Adamawa Govt commits to tourism development

The Adamawa Government says it is committed to the development of tourist sites in the state as part of efforts to create job opportunities and boost its economy.

Mr Solomon Garnvwa, the state Director of Tourism, discloed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Yola.

On the “2021 World Tourism’’, Garnvwa described theme, “Tourism for Inclusive Growth” as timely for the state’s commitment to tourism development.

“Adamawa government is trying its best to develop most of its tourist sites and to put necessary structures in place for the economic development of the state,’’ he said.

The director listed some of the tourist sites in the state to include Hot Water Spring in Lamurde Local Government Area and Gumpti National Park in Toungo Local Government Area.

He named the others as Kamale Mountain Peak in Michika LGA, Three Sisters Rocks in Song LGA, Elephant House in Guyuk LGA, Savannah Sugar Plantation in Numan LGA, Kiri Dam and Lamido Palace in Yola.

Garnvwa said the state government planned to develop the Kiri dam as a full tourist resort and provide all necessary services to make it a centre for celebration of World Tourism Day in the state.

He said that during the dry season, the dam is filled with sand like Lagos Beach, where people could rest.

The director said the dam, if fully developed, would generate revenue for the state and provide jobs. (NAN)

