Adamawa Govt approves N821m for road, street lighting projects

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

The Adamawa government has approved N821 million for construction of township roads and street lighting projects in three local government areas of the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Dr Umar Pela made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Wednesday.According to him, the approval followed resolutions of the State Executive Council (SEC), to fast track implementation of the Urban Renewal Programme initiated by Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri’s administration.He said that N329 million of the amount has been provided for the construction of additional one-kilometre Jada – Mbulo road.

He said the contract was awarded to Messrs Triacta Nigeria Limited, as variation on the ongoing construction of 4.8km Jada township road.“The decision to increased the length of the project was informed by the recent visit of Gov. Fintiri to Jada,” he said.

The Commissioner disclosed that the council also approved N492 million for installation of integrated solar streetlights at Atiku Abubakar Way in Jimeta, Yola South and Mubi township roads in Mubi LGA.“About N492million would be spent on the projects expected to be completed within three months,” he said. (NAN)

