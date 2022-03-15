Adamawa Govt. approves N1.3bn for contract variation

By Muhammad Adam

The Adamawa Government has approved N1.3 billion contract variation for the construction of interchange and underpass at police roundabout in Yola.Dr Umar Pela, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, disclosed this after the special State Executive Council meeting presided over by Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, on Monday in Yola.

Pela said that the contract for the project was awarded in July 2020 at the cost of N5.8 billion, adding that the state government had so far paid N4.5b to the contractor.He said that work on the project had reached about 90 per cent completion.“Among the reasons for the variation include the high cost of building materials, installation of CCTV cameras, high cost of compensation, wire fencing to prevent vandalism among others.“During the special meeting, the council also approved hosting of the 44th National Council on Establishment by Adamawa State in the fourh quarter of 2022,” he said.

Also speaking, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar, Commissioner for Works and Energy Development, expressed satisfaction with the quality of work on the project.

“With the variation approved, the project will be completed in the next two months,” he said, adding that the project was earlier scheduled to be completed in 2021. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

