Adamawa Govt. approves health insurance scheme

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has approved the full take off of the Health Insurance Scheme in the state.

Fintiri made the announcement during the inauguration and foundation laying ceremony of a new cottage hospital in Gombi Local Government Area (LGA), of the state on Thursday.

The governor said the approval of the scheme was aimed at assisting people of the state get standard and affordable primary healthcare services.

“I am happy to note that my administration is taking every step to ensure that our primary healthcare system is made resilient and fortified enough to address emerging health challenges.

“In line with the above, I have approved the full take off of the Health Insurance Scheme in the state.

“The development is to address and provide standard and affordable healthcare services to our people, ” Fintiri said.

He said that development of the Gombi Cottage Hospital, was a historic gateway to allow people in the area get access to a standard health facility.

“It is disheartening that despite the growing population, successive administrations failed to build a befitting health facility in the area,” he said.

According to the governor, the foundation laying of the Gombi Cottage Hospital is the third in the state, as part of government’s commitment towards the provision of healthcare services.

He noted that the ongoing struggle against COVID-19 pandemic had exposed the weakness of the state’s health sector.

He said: “Because of the past administration’s weakness on the health sector in the state, we have taken intensive measures to address the situation.

“So far, we have built one of the best Infectious Diseases Treatment Centre and commenced massive upgrade and renovation of healthcare facilities across the state.

“Also, we have given directive for the recruitment of more healthcare professionals, purchased and distributed medical equipment to all three level healthcare delivery service facilities across the state.”

He assured the people of more dividends of democracy to improve their living standard. (NAN)