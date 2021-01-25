Adamawa Fire service saves N463.5m property in 2020

Adamawa Fire Service says it saved property worth N463.5 million in rescue operations during fire outbreaks in the state between January and December 2020.
Mr Abdullahi Adamu, the state Chief Fire Officer said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Monday.
Adamu said that property worth N225 million were also lost to fire disasters during the period.
According to him, no life was lost to fire disaster as a result of sensitisation and that the service received 140 emergency calls during the period under review.
He said the area mostly affected were markets, residential areas, offices and the petrol stations.
Adamu called on the public to always ensure that they switched-off their electrical appliances before going to bed, closing offices and business places to avoid fire outbreak.
He appealed to women to always put out fire from their firewood after cooking, as failure to do so may lead to the outbreak because of the weather.
Adamu warned illegal fuel marketers to desist especially during this period and urged tailors to avoid leaving their pressing iron unattended to. (NAN)
