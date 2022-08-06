Adamawa Emirate Council confers Chiroma with traditional title

By Danlami Nmodu

The Adamawa Emirate Council has confered Dr Ahmed Adamu Chiroma with a traditional title known as Gado Da Masu Adamawa.

This was conveyed to Chiroma in a letter addressed to him by the Council dated 5th August 2022.

The letter signed by Khalil M. Kawu, Secretary to the Emirate Adamawa Emirate Council reads:

“Consequent upon your letter dated 13 June 2022, I have the honour to convey to you, the approval of the Adamawa Emirate Council to confer on you, the Traditional title of Gado Da Masu Adamawa.

“This conferment is with effect from 5/08/2022.

“While felicitating with you over this appointment, please accept His Royal Highness’ esteemed regards.”

Newsdiaryonline reports that Chiroma is the Deputy Secretary, Presidential Think-Tank on Defence and Security.

