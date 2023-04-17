Adamawa election: INEC directs REC to stay away from office

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has directed its Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa, Malam Hudu Yunusa-Ari, to immediately stay away from the state office until further notice.

INEC gave the directive in a letter dated April 17, 2023 and signed by the Secretary to the Commission, Mrs Rose Oriaran-Anthony.

The commission in the letter entitled “Commission’s Directive to Stay Away from INEC, Adamawa State,” also directed the state administrative secretary to take charge of the state office immediately.

The letter read: “I hereby convey the Commission’s decision that you ( Hudu Yunusa-Ari), Resident Electoral Commissioner, Adamawa State should stay away from the commission’s office in Adamawa State immediately until further notice.

“The Administrative Secretary has been directed to take full charge of INEC, Adamawa State with immediate effect.

“Please, accept the assurances of the commission’s warm.”

Yunusa-Ari on Saturday purportedly declared winner for Adamawa State governorship election while the process of results collation from about local governments were yet to be concluded.

The INEC headquarters, however, declared his action null and void, suspended the result collation process; and directed him and all involved in the action to report to Abuja.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Festus Okoye confirmed the letter to in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He said the REC, who was summoned to INEC headquarters on Sunday, was still being expected at the time of filling this news at 3.30pm.

“The REC was directed to report today (Monday). We are still expecting him,” Okoye told NAN.(NAN)