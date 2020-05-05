Adamawa CP charges officers to display high level of professionalism

The Commissioner of Police in Adamawa, Mr Olugbenga Adeyanju, has warned the security taskforce deployed to enforce the nationwide curfew in the state to display high level of professionalism and respect human rights.Adeyanju gave the warning in a statement issued on Monday in Yola.He said task force, comprising police and other security agents, had been deployed to enforce the government’s directives.Adeyanju said that the presidential curfew directive was part of new measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 across the nation.

” The officers of the taskforce deployed for the enforcement of the nationwide curfew should operate within the context of the law and respect human rights.” While the inter-State movements remain prohibited, all borders linking Adamawa State have been fortified by security agents, to prevent unnecessary movements into the State and possibly apprehend violators, “Adeyanju said.

The commissioner advised members of the public to strictly adhere to the restriction order until further notice.The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that patrol vehicles of the task force were stationed on some major streets in Yola, the state capital and its environs.Popular roads such as Ahmadu Bello, Atiku Abubakar and Jimeta Central Market were without human traffic as the curfew got underway.(NAN)