The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Adamawa State Council, has said it will boycott activities of the State Government to protest alleged manhandling of three journalists by the police under the directive of a government official.

This decision is contained in a statement issued on Thursday and jointly signed by the chapel’s chairman, Daji Sani, and Secretary, Oniimisi Alao.

They alleged that a policeman from MOPOL 14 Base in Yola, Sgt. Ibrahim Adamu, manhandled three journalists on the directive of Mr Humwashi Wunosikou, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

“The Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ in Adamawa State registers its high displeasure over the manhandling of its members on May 27 at the International Airport, Yola, following directives by Gov. Fintiri’s aide, Wonosikou, that journalists should not be allowed into the presidential lodge.

“Consequently, the Correspondents’ Chapel resolved at an emergency congress to boycott the media chat slated for Friday and other activities of the Adamawa State government,” the chapel stated, alleging that a car belonging to one of its member was also damaged after security personnel attacked him along with three other members in his car.

“The Chapel demands an unreserved apology from Wonosikou for the unfortunate directive,” the statement added.

When contacted, Wonosikou denied giving any directive to assault any journalist, saying he only prevented them from entering the VIP at the airport. (NAN)

